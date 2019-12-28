ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Santa Anita Park’s racing season kicks off Saturday, following a two day weather delay and amid criticism and expected protests from animal rights activists.

The famed horse track’s 83rd winter meeting was delayed due to concerns about rainy weather. It marks the first time since 1973-74 that the meet didn’t open on its traditional date of Dec. 26. Santa Anita last opened on Dec. 28 in 1971.

“Opening Day is traditionally one of our biggest days of the year, but our commitment to safety is first and foremost,” said Aidan Butler, acting executive director of California for The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita. “It was very important to make this call as early as possible for our horsemen, fans and employees.”

The biggest race of the day is the Malibu Stakes, which goes at 3:26 p.m. The 11th and last race of the day is set for 4:32 p.m.

Animal-rights activists are expected to host a “funeral” and “vigil” outside the track for the 37 horses that have died over the past year. Santa Anita Park has faced criticism for resuming races before the cause of death for the horses has been disclosed.

“Without the benefit of knowing why the recent spate of racehorse deaths occurred, efforts to mitigate and prevent additional tragic deaths are severely hampered,” said Kitty Block, President and CEO of the Humane Society of the Unites States, “The Stronach Group should postpone the resumption of horse racing at Santa Anita Park until the public can be reassured that recommendations based on the results of these investigations are incorporated into new safety measures and practices designed to protect horses during both training and racing at this track. To not do so is placing profit above the welfare of horse and rider.”

The California Horse Racing Board is set to issue a report next month on the horse deaths, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has already concluded that there was no criminal wrongdoing connected to the deaths.

