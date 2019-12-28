Comments
PLAYA VISTA (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old woman has died after the taxi she was riding in struck an LAFD ambulance.
She received immediate medical assistance in the back of the cab after the collision, but attempts to revive her failed and she was pronounced dead on the scene, according to LAFD.
The adult male taxi driver and both LAFD firefighters did not have serious injuries.
The collision occurred at 13200 W Jefferson Blvd. as the ambulance was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens activated, LAFD said.