– Meet this week’s Pet2love: Penny!

She is a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix looking for a forever home.

She loves attention, is shy at first, but very affectionate and playful once you get to know her. She knows how to sit and is eager to learn new tricks.

If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Penny, visit SEAACA at 9777 SEAACA St. in Downey or call 562-803-3301 and ask for ID #20-11882.