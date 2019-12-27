LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Shock jock Don Imus died Friday at the age of 79.

He had been in a Texas hospital receiving treatment at White Medical Center in College Station, Texas since Christmas Eve, though his family did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization.

In a statement, the family said Deirdre, Imus’ wife of 25 years, and his 21-year-old son Wyatt were at his side when he passed. Imus’ adopted son Zachary Don Cates, was said to be returning from military service overseas.

For decades, Imus was known for his outspoken comments on his long-running radio show, “Imus in the Morning.”

In 2007, the radio personality sparked national outrage after insulting the Rutgers University women’s basketball team. His show was canceled in response, though he returned to radio later that same year.

He retired from his namesake morning show in 2018.

Imus, born in Riverside, was also a television show host, recording artist and author.