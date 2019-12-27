



— This year just keeps getting better for Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

The Associated Press has named the small forward its 2019 male athlete of the year — just the fifth NBA player to win the award.

The 28-year-old, who grew up in Riverside County, started his career with the San Antonio Spurs, where he won his first NBA championship and his first NBA Finals MVP award. He played with the team for seven seasons before being traded to the Toronto Raptors after an injury-plagued year.

Leonard then made history this June, leading the Toronto Raptors to the team’s first-ever NBA championship, and winning another NBA Finals MVP award.

He moved back to the Southland in July after signing a $103 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Along with his skills on the court, Leonard has become a pillar of the community donating supplies to children in need across the Southland.

The AP named Simone Biles its female athlete of the year.