GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl Friday evening.
Police said the child, Josephine Lujan, was last seen earlier Friday with her mother, Christina Lujan, in Garden Grove.
It was believed that Lujan was driving a 2012 gold Ford Escape with California license plate 6ZPF343.
Police said Lujan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Josephine, Lujan or the vehicle should call 911.