LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Blueface caused a near riot by throwing cash to the homeless on Skid Row.

“The season of giving,” the rapper tweeted Monday with a video of the free-for-all. In the video, the rapper is seen on top of a black Mercedes SUV, throwing large amounts of cash into the air from a bag.

Homeless people rushed to the area, one dropping his bicycle in the street, grabbing at cash in the air and any that had landed in the street in front of the tent encampments on the sidewalk. Some people appeared to fall in the mayhem of the free-for-all.

The rapper’s intentions were presumably to be generous to people less fortunate – but many on social media called the scene embarrassing, demeaning and degrading.

This is pitiful. Do better — Puffin (@blkpuffinbird) December 24, 2019

@bluefacebleedem u could’ve just handed it out luv — Shaka4Steinlaga (@hililami) December 24, 2019