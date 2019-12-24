LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The frenzied holiday travel rush continues at Los Angeles International Airport.

Between now and Jan. 6, 5.9 million passengers are expected to travel through the airport.

This year’s numbers are similar to what they were last holiday season, but the airport is now experiencing more construction as well as changes to the pick-up and drop-off processes.

The changes could impact the wait times of getting to the airport and through security.

LAX is predicting there will be seven “super peak” days where more than 247,000 will travel through the airport.

Those days are expected to be:

Thursday, Dec. 19

Sunday, Dec. 22

Monday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 27

Sunday, Dec. 28

Monday, Dec. 29

Airport officials say travelers should try to arrive three hours before your scheduled flight on those peak days.

TSA officers said if you are traveling with gifts, it’s best to bring items that are open and not gift-wrapped to get through the security process faster.

LAX is also increasing the number and frequency of FlyAway buses and shuttles for those using public transportation.