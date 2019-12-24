ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — It’s Christmas Eve and many are going on last-minute shopping runs.

For many busy shoppers, it was the only day they were able to hit the mall.

For others, it’s about shopping together during Christmas to increase the holiday spirit and kids counting down the hours before Santa arrives.

Many couldn’t help but stop in the middle of the last minute shopping rush and listen to carols under the Christmas tree.

“A lot of people stressing like buying gifts, they forget to enjoy the little things in life,” said Don Tarbell, a local holiday shopper. “The best things in life are the ones that are free.”