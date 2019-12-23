



— A semi slammed into a liquor store in North Hollywood Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital.

The crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. at Danny’s Liquor and Market at the corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way.

The semi’s driver, Francisco Aparicio, became increasingly soaked as he talked to CBS2’s Greg Mills in the heavy rain.

“I’m good, I’m OK,” he said.

Aparicio said he had a green light, but the other driver ran a red light, couldn’t stop and hit his truck. The impact caused him to lose control and crash into the store, Aparicio said.

The store was not open at the time of the crash. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.