



— Heavy, steady rainfall overnight is causing flooding on freeways and streets all over Los Angeles and making for harrowing driving conditions.

The Sepulveda Basin, near where the 101 and 405 Freeway intersect, was shut down early Monday due to widespread flooding. The low-lying streets around the basin often flood during heavy rainfall.

One man had to be rescued from the rushing L.A. River overnight. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

All lanes of the southbound 110 Freeway at Carson Street in Torrance were briefly shut down just before 5 a.m. because of flooding in lanes. Traffic was diverted onto Carson Street before the freeway was fully reopened about 10 minutes later.

Two right lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway at Empire Avenue in Burbank were expected to remain closed until at least 7 a.m., also due to flooding in lanes.

The slippery roads made for dangerous driving all over Southern California. Late Sunday night, an LAPD motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury after colliding with a car in Mid-City. In Sylmar, a driver escaped unscathed after losing control of his car and plunging off the 5 Freeway, tumbling five times before landing on the street below, while in North Hollywood, a car overturned along the southbound 170 Freeway at Sherman Way just after midnight. No one appeared to have been hurt in either crash.

Rain is forecast for all of Monday into Tuesday.