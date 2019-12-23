COLTON (CBSLA) — A newborn baby is back with its mother Monday after being taken on a police pursuit into Colton with an attempted murder suspect.

The chase started at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday after the car was spotted in San Bernardino. It was being driven by a man who police say was connected to a double shooting in Fontana.

The suspect eventually surrendered about an hour later in Colton, where an unidentified person quickly took the baby out of the car and wrapped it in a blanket.

It’s not clear what the relationship is between the attempted murder suspect, who was not identified, and the 3-week-old child.

Two other men have also been arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened Saturday night in Fontana.