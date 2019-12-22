Comments
After filing a police report, many are hesitant to trust food delivery app DoorDash.
SANTA CLARA (CBSLA) — Porch pirates aren’t our only worries this holiday shopping season. Food delivery drivers are getting in on the act.
A DoorDash employee stole a package off a customer’s porch after delivering food to a customer. Then, surveillance video shows her running down the stairs and leaving.
According to California state law, porch pirates who steal packages worth less than $950 are considered a misdemeanor. The thief will get a written citation and be required to appear in court.