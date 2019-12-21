LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Super Saturday” is here and analysts are predicting it will far outpace “Black Friday,” as millions of American shoppers seek last minute deals on gifts for those on their Christmas lists.

Experts forecast around 148 million shoppers nationwide will likely hit stores, up from 135 million last year. A late Thanksgiving, which shortened the Christmas shopping season, may be contributing to the expected surge in last minute shoppers.

“Super Saturday” is America’s biggest shopping day of the year, fueled by last minute markdowns by retailers, many of whom are extending their hours to accommodate the holiday rush. Some, such as Kohl’s, are even opening their doors 24 hours a day.

Southland shoppers were doing their part Saturday morning. CBSLA’s Laurie Perez reported seeing shoppers out at a Northridge Kohl’s as early as 5:30 a.m. Saturday, including one woman who was there in her pajamas.

“I set my alarm so I could beat the rush. Anything to beat the rush, I’ll do,” said shopper Melissa Evangelista.