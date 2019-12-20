Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top day spas in Long Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for day spas.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Long Beach area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and email marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Long Beach-area health and beauty businesses grew to $54 for the metro area in December of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Bliss On Broadway

PHOTO: MARIAH T./YELP

First on the list is Bliss on Broadway. Located at 4032 E. Broadway, the day spa, nail salon and massage therapist spot is the highest-rated day spa in Long Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hudavi Wellness Spa

PHOTO: SOPHIA N./YELP

Next up is Hudavi Wellness Spa, situated at 5550 E. Seventh St. With 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp, the day spa, medical spa and chiropractor spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Petite Retreat

PHOTO: THE PETITE RETREAT/YELP

The Petite Retreat, located at 5039 E. Ocean Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa, skin care and hair removal spot five stars out of 69 reviews.

4. Rock the Glow Spa

PHOTO: SANDY M./YELP

Rock the Glow Spa, a day spa and skin care spot, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 54 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1777 N. Bellflower Blvd., Suite 113 to see for yourself.

5. Moonlight Massage At Naple

PHOTO: MOONLIGHT MASSAGE AT NAPLE/YELP

Last but not least, check out Moonlight Massage At Naple, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp. You can find the day spa and massage and skin care spot at 5544 E. Second St.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.