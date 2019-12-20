



) – With tens of thousands of people descending on Pasadena for the 131st annual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, authorities have begun making security preparations in earnest.

On Thursday morning, officials with Pasadena police, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Secret Service held a news conference to provide security updates.

There are no specific threats against the parade, officials said, but hundreds of officers and deputies will be on patrol during the event.

“My plea for everyone watching this, not just for the day of the game, but ahead of time; if something seems out of place, if something is unusual, if it doesn’t fit with the narrative of what you’ve seen, you’ve got to let somebody know,” said Jesse Baker with the U.S. Secret Service.

Parade-goers were reminded that they can bring chairs but no couches or pets. Only small barbecues that are less than a foot-tall are allowed.

For more on the Rose Parade, including road closures and route details, click here.