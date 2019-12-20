Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sellers of footwear in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list. Read on for a rundown of the results.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Anaheim area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and email marketing for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Anaheim-area retail and wholesale businesses climbed to 14 per business in December of last year, 11% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Lucky Feet Shoes

PHOTO: DIANA D./YELP

First on the list is Lucky Feet Shoes. Located at 5761 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Suite C in Anaheim Hills, it’s the highest-rated shoe store in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mega Shoe Factory

PHOTO: ETHAN M./YELP

Next up is Mega Shoe Factory, at 2370 S. Harbor Blvd. With four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the shoe store has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sanuk

PHOTO: FRANK L./YELP

Anaheim Resort’s Sanuk, at 1550 S. Disneyland Drive, Suite 103B, is another top choice. Yelpers give the shoe store four stars out of 46 reviews.

4. Skechers

A member of the Skechers shoe-store chain is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1195 N. State College Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Envy By Shoe Express

PHOTO: ENVY BY SHOE EXPRESS/YELP

Finally, in Southwest Anaheim, check out Envy By Shoe Express, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shoe store at 1648 W. Katella Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.