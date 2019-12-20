Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Emily, Maltese and poodle mix

Emily is a female Maltese and poodle mix currently housed at Canine & Kitty Co-op.

Emily is eager to make friends, and she gets along well with other dogs. She is spayed and vaccinated. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette.

Notes from Emily’s caretakers:

Emily is a total sweetheart… She is a bit shy until she knows her surroundings, but she is basically unafraid, very sweet and is also fine with all dogs… Emily is also a cuddle bug.

Read more about Emily on Petfinder.

Kerry, pit bull terrier

Kerry is a lovable female pit bull terrier dog being kept at Live Love Animal Rescue.

She has had all her shots.

Here’s what Kerry’s friends at Live Love Animal Rescue think of her:

Kerry is light-hearted and happy with all people and so chill with other dogs.

Read more about how to adopt Kerry on Petfinder.

Freckle, Jack Russell terrier

Freckle is a darling female Jack Russell terrier dog currently housed at Live Love Animal Rescue.

Freckle is spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Read more about Freckle on Petfinder.

Mia, German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix

Mia is a sweet female German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix currently residing at Live Love Animal Rescue.

She’s been vaccinated and spayed.

From Mia’s current caretaker:

Mia is a stunning beauty who was just saved from the shelter and needs a bit of time to believe in herself and heal… Mia has shown that she’s very intelligent, alert and eager to please her person. She’s always seeking direction and happy to follow clear leadership. This regal lady would do well in a home with other large dogs and will benefit from slow introductions paired with a [continuation] of her basic training program.

Read more about how to adopt Mia on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.