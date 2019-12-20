VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for armed robbers who hit at least four 7-Eleven convenience stores across the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours Friday.

The robberies occurred in Van Nuys, Northridge, Chatsworth and Granada Hills, Los Angeles police said.

The first one took place at 12:45 a.m. in Van Nuys,, police disclosed. The Northridge robbery happened about 30 minutes later.

Investigators are still trying to determine if all four are connected. The details of each robbery and the amount of cash taken were not confirmed.

There was no immediate description of the suspects.

