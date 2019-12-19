CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
TEMECULA (CBSLA) — A woman in Temecula was arrested on suspicion of abusing her foster children, authorities announced Thursday.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence of 43-year-old Yoko Isaac in the 40000 block of Holden Circle where was arrested without incident.

Yoko Isaac, 43, was arrested on suspicion of abusing her foster children.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s launched an investigation into Issac in October after a 3-year-old foster child arrived at a hospital with injuries “suspicious in nature.” the department reported.

The investigation revealed Isaac physically and verbally abused both the 3-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother while in her custody, sheriff’s officials said.

She was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for inflicting great bodily injury, torture, and corporal punishment on a child, records showed.

The siblings were the only children in Isaac’s care and were relocated by social services during the investigation.

Isaac was being held on $1 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

