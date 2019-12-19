



— A woman in Temecula was arrested on suspicion of abusing her foster children, authorities announced Thursday.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, a search warrant was served at the residence of 43-year-old Yoko Isaac in the 40000 block of Holden Circle where was arrested without incident.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s launched an investigation into Issac in October after a 3-year-old foster child arrived at a hospital with injuries “suspicious in nature.” the department reported.

The investigation revealed Isaac physically and verbally abused both the 3-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother while in her custody, sheriff’s officials said.

She was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for inflicting great bodily injury, torture, and corporal punishment on a child, records showed.

The siblings were the only children in Isaac’s care and were relocated by social services during the investigation.

Isaac was being held on $1 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.