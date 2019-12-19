Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The late Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera, may be gone, but she’s not forgotten, especially in her hometown of Long Beach.
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park in Long Beach. A mural of the singer smiles down on the sunny playground, which was designed for 5-to-12 year olds.
The Grammy-nominated singer and actress grew up in Long Beach. She died in a 2012 plane crash in Mexico.
The playground was built with $260,000 from Measure A funds and is open now at the Jenni Rivera Memorial Park, 2001 Walnut Ave., in Long Beach.