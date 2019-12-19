



— A man missing since last month has been found, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday.

The man, 62-year-old Douglas James, was last seen in the 800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Harbor City after an encounter with officers from the California Highway Patrol.

According to the family, 62-year-old Donald James was driving with his twin brother, Douglas, in the car when he was pulled over Nov. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence. The family said Douglas suffers from dementia, and that Donald asked officers to make sure his brother got home safely.

LAPD said in a release that James was located by officers with the Pasadena Police Department Wednesday.