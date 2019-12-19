CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A playset from Fisher-Price is stirring up a debate online.

The 15-piece set, called “Snacks for Two” charcuterie board, features fake marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board, and real fabric napkins.

The toy also includes faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes, and crackers.

People online have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster, and too high-brow.

Others defend the toy, calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids.

