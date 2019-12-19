



— Two men were arrested in Anaheim Monday after police found more than 150 firearms — some of which are illegal to own in California — in their home.

According to Anaheim police, officers responded to a residential alarm call near the intersection of West Broadway and Archer Street.

Police searched the residence and found 156 firearms, many illegal assault rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Aaron Linss, 54, and Daniel Moore, 42 were arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal firearms. Police said there was no indication that the firearms were used in a crime or that there were plans to use them in a crime.

According to police, the initial burglary alarm that called them to the home was an accidental activation.