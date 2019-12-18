Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Denny’s restaurant in Santa Ana unknowingly became a concert venue complete with a mosh pit.
The concert ensued when a 17-year-old rented the banquet room for a birthday party.
The manager of the Denny’s apparently had no idea a punk band would be playing inside of the restaurant.
As the crowd and the music grew, a mosh pit formed and the restaurant was trashed, leaving the 17-year-old with a hefty bill.
The band was said to have started a GoFundMe to help raise funds to pay for all of the damage.