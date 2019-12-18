LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD officers responding to a 911 call at a Reseda apartment got into a fight early Wednesday with a burglar before using a stun gun on him.

The burglary was reported in Reseda Boulevard, near Strathern Street, at about 12:30 a.m. Officers responding to the call got into a fight with the intruder, which prompted an officer needs help call, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fight ended when one of the officers used a Taser on the burglar, who was then taken into custody. His name was not released.

The suspect and the woman who called in the break-in were both taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The woman’s son and the two officers also suffered minor injuries, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

The woman and her son said they did not recognize the man who broke into their apartment.

Authorities say two investigations are underway – one into the burglary, and a second into the officers’ use of force.