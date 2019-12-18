



– A 54-year-old homeless man was found dead Wednesday just outside City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

Police said a call came in around 7:40 a.m. about the victim, who was discovered outside City Hall East in the 200 block of North Main Street.

There was no immediate confirmation on a cause of death, but Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer — whose office is located in the same building – said at a news conference that the man appeared to have died from natural causes.

The man’s name was not immediately available, and Feuer said it was unclear if he had any relatives.

“He was someone’s son. He might’ve been somebody’s dad or brother,” said Feuer.

City Hall has long been at the center of the homeless crisis following reports of rodents and typhus at the municipal building.

Feuer added the scope of the crisis “really hits home when one of those human beings passes away in front of our workplace, especially when that workplace is the center of government for the second-largest city in the United States.”