HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The streets of Hollywood were lined with “Star Wars” fans who were camping out ahead of Thursday’s first screenings.

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” hits theaters Thursday, bringing the saga to an end.

Hardcore fans who want to be the first to see it were already camped out in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. Some of which had been camped out for days.

“I’m out here because I love ‘Star Wars’,” said fan Nikki Auten. “I’ve loved ‘Star Wars’ since I was a little, little girl, and I’ve been camping out with these people for over 20 years. There’s a lot of ‘Star Wars’ nerding-out going on here, lightsaber battles.”

Thursday’s screening could be the fan’s last chance to see a “Star Wars” film in theaters for a long time.

Disney has put plans for any future “Star Wars” movies on hold while they “refocus their strategy.”