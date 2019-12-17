GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A Glendale man and his trusty dog got more than they bargained for when they took a trip to Sequoia National Park last week.

While Karo Orudzhyan and his pup Ice knew they would see the world’s largest tree and some deer, the duo did not expect their final wildlife experience of the Thursday trip.

“I come to a stop, and I’m just shocked that I see a bear,” Orudzhyan said. “You know, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen a bear.”

Orudzhyan began recording on his cell phone as the curious brown bear climbed onto the hood of the car before putting his paws against the windshield.

“The bear, I think he wanted the dog,” Orudzhyan said. “I had some In-N-Out in the car, too. That might have been it, but yeah, it was sniffing the dog.”

The 3-year-old husky seemed quite interested in the bear, too. As it made its way along the side of the car, Orudzhyan and Ice got a good look at the bear’s big paws and long claws.

“Staring, that’s what he was doing, staring,” Orudzhyan said of Ice. “Like, ‘What is that? That’s a bear!'”

As Orudzhyan continued recording, the bear walked to the back of the car.

“He literally came back here, put his paws up and literally just hopped up onto the trunk,” he said. “Right when he jumped up, I took my foot off the brake just so he could roll off, because his paw was on the glass, I thought he might go through and Ice was right on the other side of the glass, nose to nose with the glass.”

And as soon as Orudzhyan took his foot off the brake, the bear got spooked and landed back on the ground, but he wasn’t in a hurry to leave — and neither was Orudzhyan.

“I just wanted to take in the moment,” he said. “I wasn’t even looking at what I was filming. I was just like trying to take in what was going on so I remembered the experience.”

While Orudzhyan’s car was left with more than a few scratches, he was surprised there was not more damage from the weight of the bear.

“It was just a cool experience, and the trip was definitely worth it,” he said.