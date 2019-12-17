



– The head boy’s lacrosse coach at Simi Valley High School was arrested Monday on allegations that he engaged in sexual acts with a student.

Bijan Nickroo, 32, was taken into custody by Simi Valley police just before 4 p.m., according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

He is being held on one count each of oral copulation of a person under the age of 16 and computer-facilitated luring and solicitation of a child.

The investigation began on Dec. 13, when a school resource officer was notified of a possible child abuse case involving a student at the school. The ensuing investigation uncovered that Nickroo had engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old student, Simi Valley police said.

According to police, Nickroo set up a fake social media profile which he used to obtain pornographic selfies of students throughout the area. Police are still attempting to identify many of those victims and they are believed to have attended several schools in the Simi Valley area, but primarily attended Simi Valley High.

Nickroo had worked at the school as a lacrosse coach, assistant football coach and yard supervisor beginning in June 2012, police report.

The school’s athletics page Tuesday had a job listing for a temporary head coach for the boy’s lacrosse team.

Nickroo is being held on $500,000 bail. He is due in court Wednesday.

The Simi Valley Unified School District issued the following statement Tuesday: