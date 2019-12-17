



– Two brothers have been arrested in the beating death of a groom at his own wedding reception in the early morning hours Sunday in Chino.

Twenty-eight-year-old Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez and his 19-year-old brother, Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez, have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Joe Steven Melgoza.

According to Chino police, at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight which had allegedly broken out near a wedding reception. They found Melgoza in the backyard of a home in the 13200 block of 17th Street with a serious head injury.

He was rushed to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he died.

The Ramirez brothers were identified as the suspects in Melgoza’s murder and were arrested just before 2 p.m. Sunday at their home in the 5800 block of Chino Avenue, police said. Both are being jailed without bail.

There was no word on a motive in the killing. It’s unclear if the brothers were guests at the wedding.

A photo posted to social media by his new wife showed Melgoza at his wedding just hours before being killed. A GoFundMe page to help raise money for Melgoza’s funeral described him as a “loving son, brother, father, cousin, partner, family member and friend.”

As of Tuesday, the page had raised more than $9,800.