Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A funeral service was held Tuesday for bounty hunter and former Marine James Black, who was killed earlier this month while pursuing a suspect.
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A funeral service was held Tuesday for bounty hunter and former Marine James Black, who was killed earlier this month while pursuing a suspect.
Black was killed at a Moreno Valley hotel on Dec. 4 while confronting alleged fugitive 41-year-old Chad James Green of Riverside with the intent of taking him into custody.
While confronting Green, Black was shot and was rushed to a local hospital where he died.
Green was killed days after Black’s death in a deputy-involved shooting at a San Bernardino hotel.
Black was laid to rest at the Riverside National Cemetary.
The husband and father to five was remembered as warm, friendly, and a role model. A GoFundMe account was made to support Black’s family.