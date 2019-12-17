SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Frigid, gusty winds roared through Southern California overnight, and are expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday.

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in effect throughout the region, and the gusty weather has already brought down trees and power lines in Santa Clarita.

A tree came crashing down onto Sand Canyon Road, and took some telecommunication lines with it. It’s not clear if any homes were left without service as a result, but the tree is definitely blocking Sand Canyon Road, one of the few roads that connect the rural community to the 14 Freeway.

The whipping winds were accompanied by freezing temperatures in the mountains and deserts and lows in the 40s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, along the coasts and in the valleys.

A high wind warning is in effect for the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. Highway 14, the 5, 15 and the 215 freeways are expected to be especially windy, along with the Cajon Pass below the 210 Freeway, the 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass and the foothills north of Rancho Cucamonga. Gusts are also predicted on the canyon roads through the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu, Calabasas and Agoura.

A wind advisory is in place for Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, Ventura County coast and valleys, Inland Empire and portions of Orange County. It’s accompanied by a freeze warning in the Ojai Valley that expires at 9 a.m.