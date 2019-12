CUDAHY (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives are in Cudahy Tuesday to investigate a body that was found in trash burning in an alley.

A rubbish fire was reported at the Cudahy Plaza just before 10 p.m. As firefighters put out the fire and mopped up, they found the body, which had been burned.

The body has already been collected from the scene. No information has been released about whether it was a man or a woman, or about a possible cause of death.