LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers announced the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss.

The team announced the news in a tweet Monday saying, “The Lakers are saddened to announce the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss and mother of Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and her siblings Johnny, Jimmy, and Janie Buss.”

The team wrote, “In lieu of flowers, the Buss family kindly requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or the Lakers Youth Foundation.”

Lakers legends Magic Johnson and LeBron James offered their condolences Monday.

Jerry and JoAnn Buss met in college, had four kids together, before divorcing in 1972.

