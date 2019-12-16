LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers announced the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss.

The team announced the news in a tweet Monday saying, “The Lakers are saddened to announce the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss and mother of Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and her siblings Johnny, Jimmy, and Janie Buss.”

The Lakers are saddened to announce the passing of JoAnn Buss, wife of former Lakers governor Dr. Jerry Buss and mother of Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and her siblings Johnny, Jimmy, and Janie Buss. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2019

The team wrote, “In lieu of flowers, the Buss family kindly requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society or the Lakers Youth Foundation.”

Lakers legends Magic Johnson and LeBron James offered their condolences Monday.

I was saddened to hear the news that JoAnn Buss, mother of Jeanie, Johnny, Jim and Janie, and wife of Dr. Buss, has passed away. She was an incredible friend and woman. Cookie and I are glad she was a part of our lives for more than 40 years. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 16, 2019

My condolences and prayers goes out to @JeanieBuss and the entire Buss family on their lost! #LakerNation stands as 1 with you guys during your difficult time! 🙏🏾💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2019

Jerry and JoAnn Buss met in college, had four kids together, before divorcing in 1972.