LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former First Assistant Chief Earl Paysinger died Monday surrounded by friends and family, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

In a Monday night statement, the LAPD said the announcement was made with “great sadness.”

“For more than 43 years Earl Paysinger dedicated his life to making Los Angeles the safest big city in America with his laser focus mission to reduce violence and victimization. But, he will mostly be remembered by Angelenos for his ability to foster public trust. Community Policing was in his DNA as he championed youth programs, meaningful community engagement, and greater police accountability. Paysinger was particularly proud to be the architect of the “Youth First” campaign which provided mentorship, resources, and opportunities to more than 10,000 youth in our City. He also revamped the LAPD Cadet Leadership program that promotes education, leadership, self-esteem, and a sense of well-being for the youth in our communities. Under his direction the Cadet program grew from fewer than 500 Cadets in the 2000’s to nearly 1,500 today.”