Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 12/16 at 8 a.m.

Rescuer Dies Looking For Missing Mount Baldy Hiker
A San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team member has died while searching for a missing hiker on Mount Baldy.

Thousands Of Calif. Kaiser Workers Kick Off 5-Day Strike
About 4,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California began a five-day struck Monday amid union contract negotiations with the healthcare giant.

Local Weather
A sunny Monday with a high of 66 for the beaches and 69 for the valleys.

