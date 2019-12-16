Comments
Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Rescuer Dies Looking For Missing Mount Baldy Hiker
Thousands Of Calif. Kaiser Workers Kick Off 5-Day Strike
Local Weather
Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 12/16 at 8 a.m.
Rescuer Dies Looking For Missing Mount Baldy Hiker
A San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team member has died while searching for a missing hiker on Mount Baldy.
Thousands Of Calif. Kaiser Workers Kick Off 5-Day Strike
About 4,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California began a five-day struck Monday amid union contract negotiations with the healthcare giant.
Local Weather
A sunny Monday with a high of 66 for the beaches and 69 for the valleys.
You must log in to post a comment.