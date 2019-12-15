LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Hallmark Channel buckled under pressure from a conservative group, and pulled ads that featured same-sex couples.

One of the ads from the wedding planning site, Zola, showed two brides at the alter, talking and then sharing a kiss.

Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media, says it pulled the ads because the controversy became a distraction.

The company also confirmed that the group, One Million Moms, spoke with its CEO. Ads featuring heterosexual couples were also pulled.

Stars including Ellen DeGeneres weighed in on the controversy:

Isn’t it almost 2020? @hallmarkchannel, @billabbottHC… what are you thinking? Please explain. We’re all ears. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2019

Actor William Shatner also took to Twitter:

Shame on @hallmarkchannel! 😤Put the commercials back! @1milmoms has 4K followers. I have 2.5 million and my friends have more. Who are you going to listen to? They are NOT a majority here. Both me and my followers watch your shows, do they? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #loveislove Do the right thing. https://t.co/Af4UWf59xi — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 15, 2019

And California Governor Newsom also tweeted: