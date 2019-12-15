CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Hallmark Channel buckled under pressure from a conservative group, and pulled ads that featured same-sex couples.

One of the ads from the wedding planning site, Zola, showed two brides at the alter, talking and then sharing a kiss.

Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media, says it pulled the ads because the controversy became a distraction.

The company also confirmed that the group, One Million Moms, spoke with its CEO. Ads featuring heterosexual couples were also pulled.

Stars including Ellen DeGeneres weighed in on the controversy:

Actor William Shatner also took to Twitter:

And California Governor Newsom also tweeted:

