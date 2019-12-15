LA HABRA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a driver was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in a fatal hit-and-run in La Habra.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. in the area of Harbor Boulevard south of La Habra, police with the La Habra Police Department said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the deceased female in the roadway.

Shortly after, police say evidence from the collision led officers to the suspect’s vehicle.

“The driver was detained without incident. After an investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on felony DUI and hit and run charges,” said La Habra Police Sgt. Scott Irwin.

Anyone with more information about the crash was asked to call police at (562) 383-4300.

