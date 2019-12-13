CHiPs For Kids:Broadcasting Live From Walgreens In Thousand Oaks Friday
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:5 Freeway Plane Crash, Carlsbad, Carlsbad news, El Monte, El Monte news, emergency landing, Plane Crash

CARLSBAD (CBSLA) — A small plane that flew out of El Monte made an emergency landing on the 5 Freeway in Carlsbad Thursday night.

The plane was about to land at nearby McClellan Palomar Airport when the engine lost power and the cockpit began to fill with smoke. It landed on the southbound 5 Freeway just after 7 p.m. just north of Cannon Road.

View this post on Instagram

There’s something you don’t see every day

A post shared by Dave Kay (@kayve_sd) on

There were two people on the plane, a man and a woman, and they were not injured. No one in any of the cars on the freeway were injured, either.

It’s not clear what caused the problem that forced the plane to land.

Comments