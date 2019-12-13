CARLSBAD (CBSLA) — A small plane that flew out of El Monte made an emergency landing on the 5 Freeway in Carlsbad Thursday night.

The plane was about to land at nearby McClellan Palomar Airport when the engine lost power and the cockpit began to fill with smoke. It landed on the southbound 5 Freeway just after 7 p.m. just north of Cannon Road.

Plane on the 5 southbound at Carlsbad lagoon! @fox5sandiego !! pic.twitter.com/LFflJxWxe0 — Ryan Charles (@reciprocalryan) December 13, 2019

There were two people on the plane, a man and a woman, and they were not injured. No one in any of the cars on the freeway were injured, either.

It’s not clear what caused the problem that forced the plane to land.