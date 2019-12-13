Comments
We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for week 15. Here’s the breakdown:
HOUSTON TEXANS over TENNESSEE TITANS
“I’m gonna go with the Texans, they should be trying to get it together”
PITTSBURGH STEELERS over BUFFALO BILLS
“I love what the Steelers are doing”
MINNESOTA VIKINGS over LA CHARGERS
“The Rams need the Chargers to beat the Vikings…that’s why I’m picking the Vikings”
LA RAMS over DALLAS COWBOYS
“I think the Rams will pull it out”
