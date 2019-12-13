



— The Chapter 11 filing by Los Angeles-based fashion retailer Forever 21 will soon lead to the closure of 21 stores in the state — including 12 in Southern California.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection in September, stating that it would be closing up to 178 stores. That number was later changed to 111 stores.

In a Nov. 14 notice to the California Employment Development Department, the company said it would be shuttering 21 stores in the state, 12 of which are located in Southern California, the Orange County Register reported.

The closures are slated to begin Jan. 5, or within two weeks of that date, the company said.

The 12 SoCal stores include:

Fashion Island, 1101 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd. Ste. 188, Redondo Beach

Montclair Plaza, 5060 Montclair Plaza Lane #2121, Montclair

757 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Pacific View Ventura Mall, 3301 – 1 E Main St. #1260, Ventura

Puente Hills Mall, 1600 S. Azusa Ave. #106, City of Industry

The River at Rancho Mirage, 71800 Highway 111 Suite #B19, Rancho Mirage

The Plant, 7888-2 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

Tustin Marketplace, 2856 El Camino Real, Tustin

135 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena

500 N. Euclid St., Anaheim

555 The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo

It’s estimated that the closures will result in up to 400 people being laid off.

