



– Senator Elizabeth Warren is pledging not to cross the picket line amid a labor dispute involving food service workers at Loyola Marymount University – even if it means missing the Democratic presidential debate next week.

Warren tweeted she will “stand with” UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents 150 cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, and servers who prepare and serve meals for LMU students, faculty, and staff.

.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019

Warren wrote: “The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party’s commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union’s picket line even it if means missing the debate.”

The presidential debate is scheduled for Dec. 19. It was moved to LMU after another labor dispute at UCLA prompted a boycott by labor unions.

Local 11 has been in talks with global services company Sodexo since March to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement, but have yet to reach a resolution, officials said.