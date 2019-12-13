SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Construction work is underway in San Diego on a ship that will carry the name of LGBTQ activist Harvey Milk.

Milk served as a Navy dive instructor in San Diego in the 1950s before he became the first openly gay politician in the state of California.

Milk and San Francisco Mayor George Moscone were assassinated by a city supervisor in 1978.

“He dreamed of all of us being included, that our diversity of the human race would be included, and that we would not be diminished because of that,” Stuart Milk, nephew of the activist, said Friday.

The USNS Harvey Milk will be the second of six vessels in the John Lewis class. Each of the ships will be named in honor of American civil rights leaders.