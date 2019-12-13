LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Inner-City Games Los Angeles and the Hollenbeck Police Business Council/Hollenbeck Youth Center prepared Friday night for the 38th Annual “Miracle on 1st Street” Christmas Toy Giveaway.

Families began lining up around the Youth Center Friday evening to be the first in line when the event opens Saturday at 10 a.m.

Hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Arnold, and more, the event is the city’s largest toy giveaway for inner-city kids providing nearly 10,000 toys.

New Terminator Gabriel Luna, Founder Daniel Hernandez, Los Angeles police, Congressman Gomez, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, and Councilman Gil Cedillo, among others, will be in attendance helping distribute gifts.

For some kids, the event is the only gift they will receive in the holiday season. The Hollenbeck Youth Center’s parking lot will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with snowmen, music, Christmas trees, etc.

After receiving a toy and enjoying the “Winter Wonderland,” children and their families can enjoy Santa Clause Lane on 1st Street filled with entertainment, information booths, jumpers, and interactive activities stretch for three city blocks.

The event kicks-off Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.