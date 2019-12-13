



– Authorities are searching for two brothers in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Azusa last month.

23-year-old Rene Garica and his brother 20-year-old Ronaldo Garcia are both wanted in the Nov. 1 slaying of Alex Garcia, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Friday.

Garcia was shot dead while sitting in his car just before 6 p.m. in the 170 block of East Payson Street.

The suspects are not related to the victim, the sheriff’s department said. They are wanted for questioning.

There was no word on a motive in Alex’s murder.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500.

