ORANGE (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by police in a residential neighborhood in the city of Orange Thursday morning.
Officers with the Orange Police Department shot the suspect at around 11:20 a.m. in the 7300 block of Magalenda Drive after responding to a 911 call from the suspect’s family, authorities told CBS2.
No officers were wounded. Aerial footage from Sky9 showed the suspect’s body lying in the middle of the roadway. His name was not released.
It’s unclear exactly what precipitated the shooting or whether the suspect was armed or opened fire on police.
