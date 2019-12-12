Comments
SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A barricade situation ended without incident Thursday near a United States naval base in Seal Beach.
Security personnel with Naval Weapons Station security surrounded a housing unit around 9 a.m. in response to the standoff, according to Gregg Smith, a spokesman for the Naval Weapons Station.
The incident ended just after noon when a man walked out and surrendered without incident, Smith said, adding the unidentified man was being questioned.
SKY9 captured video of of a second man being detained.
A military person lived at the location of the standoff, officials told CBSLA.
The base was not on lockdown during the incident.
