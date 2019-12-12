PALMS (CBSLA) — Dozens of people were detained Thursday afternoon when Los Angeles police officers and agents from the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs served a search warrant on an alleged illegal pot dispensary in Palms.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Save Greens, 11221 Venice Blvd.

“We served a search warrant in response to a complaint we received about illegal marijana sales at this location,” Alex Traverso, spokesperson with the Bureau of Consumer Affairs, Cannabis Control, said.

Traverso said the Cannabis Control office investigates all complaints.

“We already did surveillance on this location before the rain,” he said. “Our agents took everything from the location that wasn’t bolted down to make it as difficult as possible for them to start back up.”

Traverso said 12 people working at the dispensary were arrested, but it was not immediately clear what, if any, charges they would face.

“We really wanted the owner or owners but they usually aren’t there when we serve a warrant,” Traverso said. “In my experience these people will likely only face misdemeanors and will be released. It just depends on whether they have priors or face outstanding warrants.”

