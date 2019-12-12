LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum is getting a makeover.

New York City-based Weiss Manfredi has been chosen as the winning design team by the museum’s board.

Their proposal will add a new exhibition wing for the fossil collection, expand the lawn area, preserve the museum, and keep the mammoths.

The design will also add some looped pathways to the grounds.

The team will spend the next year focusing on the design so they can begin testing ideas.

They hope that by 2021 they will have an estimate of how much the makeover will cost.